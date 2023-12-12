Cobb County police officer involved in crash in Midtown Atlanta

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Cobb County police say at least one of their officers was involved in a crash in Midtown Atlanta on Dec. 12, 2023. (FOX 5)

A Cobb County police officer was involved in a crash in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Few details are available, but it started in Cobb County at Sandtown Road and Hollyridge Drive, just north of Windy Hilly Road.

Cobb County police could not immediately clarify if it was a chase or if the unit was tailing someone, but the crash happened about 16 miles away along 17th Street and Howell Mill Road in Atlanta.

It was not known if anyone was injured.

Video from the scene shows a vehicle overturned with debris scattered across the roadway. Traffic in the area was shut down while officials worked to clear the scene.

The officer was part of the Cobb County MCS, which serves as a multi-jurisdictional task force targeting narcotics and other organized crime.

