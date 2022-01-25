Cobb County police investigating social media threat to McEachern High School

article

Police are investigating a threat posted on social media toward a Cobb County high school Tuesday morning.

A district spokesperson with Cobb County Public Schools confirmed with FOX 5 that they contracted police and that an active investigation is ongoing into a threat toward McEachern High School in Powder Springs.

Police will be present on campus while the threat is being investigated.

"The safety of our students and staff and the security of our school campuses remain our highest priority," the spokesperson said.

Officials are asking any parents, students, or staff members with safety concerns to contact the Cobb County School District's Tipline at (470) 689-0298.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE