Cobb County man wanted for firing shots in neighborhood

Police in Cobb County say they are looking for a man who fired several shots on Thursday night.

Officers were called just after 6 p.m. to the 3400 block of Cobbs Ferry Drive to a report of a person being shot.

Cobb County Police say officers did not find a victim, but witnesses told officers a nearby resident they know fired off several shots.

Officers tried to make contact with the resident, but were not successful.

Detectives have since taken out warrants for his arrest.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

No one was injured.