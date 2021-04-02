Cobb County man sentenced to prison for attack on elderly mother

A Cobb County man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for attacking his elderly mother while he was living with her during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investigators tell FOX 5 on May 24, 2020, Terrance Paul Corry was "behaving erratically" while his mother, 77-year-old Glenda Haygood, and 88-year-old Robert Holbrook were eating breakfast. Holbrook tried to get Haygood to leave with him, but Haygood decided to stay at the home.

Hours later, Holbrook returned to the home out of concern but was not let in by Corry, who allegedly grabbed his arm through his truck's window.

When Holbrook asked police to perform a welfare check, Corry refused to allow officers into the house and they eventually left, saying "there was no obvious indication anything was amiss. "

Still concerned, Holbrook called one of Haygood's daughters, who drove to the house, saw blood on the carpet, and called 911.

When police got to the scene, they noticed Corry's clothing had blood on it. Inside the home, officers found the place had been ransacked. The elderly woman was found with broken ribs and a fractured jaw and was bleeding from multiple wounds. Police found a meat cleaver wedged in the door frame above her.

According to Haygood's daughters, Corry had been using illegal drugs and was homeless before Haygood allowed him to stay with her due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, Corry pled guilty to elder abuse, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property,

Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie S. Hill sentenced Corry to 10 years in prison and the remainder of a 20-year sentence on probation.

"Violence of any form, but especially to our elders, is unacceptable in Cobb County," Assistant District Attorney Amanda Buxton said. "Mr. Corry’s sentence strikes a balance between holding him accountable for his actions and getting him the substance abuse and mental health treatment he needs."

Officials say Haygood is still recovering from her injuries.

