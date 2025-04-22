Cobb County 20-year-old sentenced to life for 'disturbing' child molestation case, DA says

article

A 20-year-old Cobb County man will spend life in prison after pleading guilty to dozens of counts of child molestation and child sexual exploitation.

What we know:

Authorities say their investigation into Hamilton began in February 2024, when the FBI shared a tip with the Cobb County Police Department about the possible production and sharing of illegal material on the dark web.

During their investigation, police say they found more than 100 videos produced by Hamilton showing "repeated acts of abuse." Many of the videos were recorded between 2020 and November 2023.

Investigators say Hamilton had also secretly taken explicit photos of his young victim and shared them online.

In April, Hamilton pleaded guilty to 25 charges of aggravated child molestation and the sexual exploitation of children.

What they're saying:

The judge who presided over the case described the evidence presented as "disturbing," and called Hamilton a "predator who poses a significant danger to the community," authorities said.

"This case represents one of the most serious violations of trust and innocence that we see in the criminal justice system," said District Attorney Sonya F. Allen. "We are grateful to the investigators and prosecutors who worked tirelessly to secure justice for the victim."

What's next:

Following his guilty plea, the judge sentenced Hamilton to life in prison plus 20 years.