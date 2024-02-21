I-75 NB reopens after stopped truck disrupts Cobb County rush hour traffic

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Marietta and Cobb County police have a vehicle boxed in on I-75 N at Delk Road.

Marietta and Cobb County police boxed in a vehicle on Interstate-75 at Delk Road where multiple lanes of northbound traffic were disrupted during rush hour.

SKYFOX 5 began flying over the scene just before 5:30 p.m. where what appeared to be a dark-colored pickup truck was surrounding by patrol cars.

Cobb County police told FOX 5 calls came into the department about a driver possibly suffering from a mental health episode on the interstate.

An ambulance arrived at the scene just before 6 p.m.

By 6:30 p.m., Cobb County police announced all northbound lanes were shut down, but did not explain why.

At 6:50 p.m., the interstate was reopened. Officials warned there would be delays as traffic began to clear.

FOX 5 is working to learn more about the condition of the driver.

