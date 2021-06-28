Cobb County first responders prepare for mass-casualty events

You do not need to be a party to a violent confrontation to be struck by gunfire.

Incidents are happening frequently, and fire paramedics are prepared to step in.

Does your city or county have adequate equipment and training to handle a multiple-casualty event?

Cobb County first responders showed FOX 5 Atlanta what is in the trauma bag.

Cobb County paramedic trauma bags contain anything first responders need in the event of an active shooter. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

Every engine has instruments that can be applied to restrict bleeding from an open wound.

Cobb also deploys a large medical truck with more extensive equipment to a potential mass casualty event. The response vehicle includes equipment to take care of police officers should they become injured.

"We will come to your aid as fast as we can," said paramedic engineer Liz Wiggs. "But a first responder can be citizens who are already there, and that is why we advise contacting us and we will show you."

And it doesn't matter if it is a business or a church congregation, large or small, Cobb fire will arrange to go out and show you how to use basic life-saving tools should you need it.

Stop The Bleed training is available for businesses or churches from Cobb County paramedics. Just contact the Cobb County Fire Department and set up an appointment.

