Cobb County firefighters brace for surge in emergency calls as temperatures plunge

Firefighters in Cobb County are anticipating a spike in emergency calls due to the frigid temps.

"Historically, when the temperatures drop really low, like they're going to this weekend, our call volume goes really high," said Chris Smith, a spokesperson for the Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services.

From fire and medical calls to broken water pipes, firefighters will be so busy they will have to prioritize calls.

"A person having a heart attack will be a Level 1 priority. We'll respond to that immediately, but if you have a water line break, that falls down the priority line," said Smith.

An increase in the number of fires seems to go hand-in-hand with cold weather. Many people use space heaters or another heating source to stay warm.

In weather this cold, firefighters often respond to medical calls related to hypothermia or falls on unexpected ice patches.

They also get called out for broken water pipes.

If it's in a multi-family unit, like an apartment complex, and the water line that serves the sprinkler system breaks, the entire building is put on a "Fire Watch." Firefighters will shut the water off and the fire marshal will put a sign on every door. It states, "The life safety systems in this building (sprinklers or fire alarm) are not currently operational."

"It lets residents know the sprinkler or the alarm is out of order. What that means for the residents is they need to be more fire conscious," said Smith.

There's a QR code on the notice which gives residents a chance to find out more about the Fire Watch and what they need to do.

As the temperatures drop, fire officials are implementing Freeze Thaw guidelines. If you're in a multi-family apartment or condo, and you have a frozen pipe and water is leaking in your building, fire officials say call maintenance or the non-emergency number 770-499-3911.

If you're in a single-family home, and you have a broken pipe, attempt to cut the water off yourself. Fire officials encourage everyone to find out ahead of time how to shut the water off if you have a leak.

"It will help you a lot in property conservation if you were to have a water leak, because when we have so many calls it will take us a while to get there," said Smith.

Firefighters say we know frigid weather is coming, plan to protect yourself and your home from the cold.

"Keep space heaters 3 feet from any combustibles, don't burn any candles, try to be fire safe this weekend and stay warm and stay inside," said Smith.