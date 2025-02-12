Expand / Collapse search
Cobb County Fire launching pre-hospital blood transfusion program

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 12, 2025 8:21am EST
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services launches Georgia’s first pre-hospital blood transfusion program on Feb. 14.
    • Select emergency response teams will carry packed red blood cells and plasma to provide critical care before hospital arrival.
    • The launch coincides with National Donor Day, highlighting the importance of organ and blood donation in saving lives.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services is set to launch a new pre-hospital blood transfusion program aimed at saving the lives of trauma victims.

What we know:

Starting Feb. 14, select emergency response teams will be equipped with packed red blood cells and plasma, allowing first responders to begin critical transfusions before patients reach the hospital.

The launch date coincides with National Donor Day, which raises awareness about organ and blood donation, as well as Valentine’s Day.

Why you should care:

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services will be the first department in Georgia to participate in the program. Officials hope that by delivering lifesaving blood transfusions on-site, they can improve survival rates for trauma patients in critical situations.

The Source

  • Information for the above story was provided by Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services. 

