Cobb County election hours extended at 2 voting precincts

Two precincts in Cobb County will have extended voting hours after delays opening.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole signed an order extending the voting hours at the Kennesaw 3A precinct at the Ben Robertson Community Center and the Oregon 03 precinct at the Fair Oaks Community Center.

The Oregon 03 precinct will remain open until 7:06 p.m.. The Kennesaw 3A precinct will stay open for in-person voting until 7:45 p.m.

Officials say election workers experienced delays while getting the precincts open, prompting the request from Judge Poole.

Polling places in other locations will close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at this time you will still be able to vote.