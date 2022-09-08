2 Cobb County deputies killed serving warrant on Marietta-area home

Two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies were killed while serving a warrant in a Marietta-area neighborhood, the sheriff says.

The sheriff’s office says the SWAT and FAST teams are at a home on the corner on Hampton Glen Court and Fenwick Drive in the Hampton Glen subdivision just west of Marietta. Deputies say the suspect is barricaded in that home.

Reports from FOX 5 viewers say just after 7L45 p.m., they spotted law enforcement swarming the area.

A little after 8 p.m., viewers reported seeing ambulances arriving at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies were seen gathering outside the hospital after the news.

Emergency vehicles lined Irwin and John Ward roads at the roundabout just southeast of Cheatham Hill Elementary School.

Traffic in the immediate area was being turned around or rerouted.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a statement that reads:

"Our condolences go out to Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office after the loss of two deputies tonight in the line of duty."

A spokesperson for the GBI says the Cobb County Sheriff's Office has asked the agency to investigate the deaths.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Law enforcement lines the streets outside the Hampton Glen subdivision just west of Marietta after two deputies were killed while serving a warrant on a home on Sept. 8, 2022. (FOX 5)

The names of the deputies and the suspect have not been released.

It was not clear what type of warrant was being served.

The details surrounding the deadly shooting have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.