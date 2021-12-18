Cobb County deputies increasing patrols in busy shopping areas

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office is increasing the presence of deputies at Cumberland Mall and Town Center Mall so people can feel safe completing their holiday shopping.

The sheriff's office said deputies will conduct routine patrols where shopping is busiest. Increased presence began on Dec 13 and will continue through Dec 31. It's not in response to a particular threat, officials said.

"We know the holiday season can be a stressful time," said Sheriff Craig Owens. "This increase in patrol is meant to ease shoppers' minds as they complete their last-minute holiday tasks."

The sheriff's office advised not to leave packages in plain sight in a vehicle. Car doors should be locked and vehicles should never be left running while unattended, officials said.

