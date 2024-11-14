Cobb County community holds candlelight vigil to honor homicide victims

The Brief A candlelight vigil was held in Cobb County to honor homicide victims, where candles were lit and white roses given to families as victims' names were read. Tamica Stone, whose son Eric was killed at 21 and the perpetrator received a life sentence without parole, expressed solidarity with others' grief and described the event as a celebration of the victims' lives. Michael McGee's family, who was killed at 17, annually brings treats to the DA's office in gratitude for the support received during the legal process from victim advocates and others. Katherine and Joyce McGee praised the victim advocates for providing indispensable guidance and support through the judicial proceedings after Michael's death. Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady emphasized the importance of the vigil in celebrating the victims' lives, preserving their memories, and showing the families that their loved ones are not forgotten.



A candlelight vigil was held Thursday evening in Cobb County to remember and honor homicide victims. A candle was lit as the names of those who were killed were read, and a white rose was handed to their families.

"There's not one day that goes by that I don't think about my son," said Tamica Stone.

Stone's son, Eric, was shot to death when he was 21 years old. The man who killed him was sentenced to life in prison without parole last spring.

Stone shared her story about her son with others, who know her pain.

"I saw their tears; I know what that feels like, so I had to give them hugs. I know what they're going through and it's hard. We've cried enough, today was a celebration for our loved ones," said Stone.

Michael McGee was 17 years old when he was shot and killed. It was 25 years ago and his sister and mom honor him every year by bringing treats to the District Attorney's office in Michael's memory to show their appreciation for how the victim advocates and others helped them through the legal process.

"Giving us information about his hearings and proceedings and what just happened and what does that mean, they were incredible," said Katherine McGee, Michael's sister.

"They support you and tell you what's going on and without them, you'd be completely lost," said Joyce McGee, Michael's mom.

District Attorney Flynn Broady says the advocates have become like family. He says that's one of the reasons for this vigil to show the families they care.

"It's about celebrating lives, celebrating their memories, continuing to tell their stories so they know they're not forgotten," said Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady.