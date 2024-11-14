Cobb County community holds candlelight vigil to honor homicide victims
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A candlelight vigil was held Thursday evening in Cobb County to remember and honor homicide victims. A candle was lit as the names of those who were killed were read, and a white rose was handed to their families.
"There's not one day that goes by that I don't think about my son," said Tamica Stone.
Stone's son, Eric, was shot to death when he was 21 years old. The man who killed him was sentenced to life in prison without parole last spring.
Stone shared her story about her son with others, who know her pain.
"I saw their tears; I know what that feels like, so I had to give them hugs. I know what they're going through and it's hard. We've cried enough, today was a celebration for our loved ones," said Stone.
Michael McGee was 17 years old when he was shot and killed. It was 25 years ago and his sister and mom honor him every year by bringing treats to the District Attorney's office in Michael's memory to show their appreciation for how the victim advocates and others helped them through the legal process.
"Giving us information about his hearings and proceedings and what just happened and what does that mean, they were incredible," said Katherine McGee, Michael's sister.
"They support you and tell you what's going on and without them, you'd be completely lost," said Joyce McGee, Michael's mom.
District Attorney Flynn Broady says the advocates have become like family. He says that's one of the reasons for this vigil to show the families they care.
"It's about celebrating lives, celebrating their memories, continuing to tell their stories so they know they're not forgotten," said Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady.