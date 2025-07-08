Cobb County boy meets firefighters who helped save him after crash

Firefighters in Cobb County were reunited on Monday with a young boy they helped rescue from a serious car crash.

What we know:

On March 18, Evan Davis and his father were involved in a serious crash while on their way to soccer practice.

Evan was left in critical condition, battling multiple complications and brain injuries.

Since then, he's been working hard on his recovery.

What they're saying:

The Davis family says they are happy they get the chance to thank the first responders who helped them in person.

"They didn't even know that he had lived, and when they saw that he had, they were so grateful and asked if Evan could come and visit," mother Robyn Davis said. "We were just so moved, and when we told Evan about it he was just really really excited."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Evan Davis and his family met the Cobb County firefighters who helped save his life. (FOX 5)

Robyn Davis went on to thank everyone in the community who has prayed along with her for her son's recovery.

What you can do:

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Evan's medical treatment.

It has since raised over $10,000 of its $20,000 goal.