Cobb County Animal Shelter temporarily shutdown after 5 dogs die

The Cobb County Animal Shelter is temporarily shutdown after 5 dogs suddenly died. There will be no adoptions and no drop-offs at the facility for at least 2 weeks.

Tests on two of the dogs showed they died from a highly contagious disease called streptococcus zooepidemicus, also known as Strep Zoo.

“It’s serious, something that's usually in horses but can be transmitted to dogs, and cats, humans can also have some interaction with it,” said Cobb County Spokesman Ross Cavitt.

Workers at the shelter are wearing protective gear and caring for the approximately 150 dogs and cats at the shelter. Thursday all the animals were given antibiotics.

A professional cleaning crew will be brought in to thoroughly clean the facility. It’s going to take time and money to ensure there’s no trace of the disease in the facility. But county officials weren’t going to take any chances with the animals.

While the shelter is closed, Animal Control officers will still respond to emergency calls of strays and dangerous animals. The county is working with other shelters and rescue groups to find a place for those animals to stay.

Anyone who has recently adopted a pet from the shelter is being told to have their pet checked out by a veterinarian.

So far the county says there have been no reports of Strep Zoo in animals recently adopted at the shelter.