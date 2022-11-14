Cobb community rallies behind fallen deputies’ families: ‘We had to do something’

It’s been a little more than two months since Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies Marshall Ervin, Jr. and Jonathan Koleski were shot and killed while trying to serve a warrant.

People in the Cobb County community have not forgotten.

"It’s just a devastating feeling," said Rosie Varno, owner of Hook Line and Schooner Coastal Tavern. "When we saw what happened, we immediately thought we had to do something."

And they did.

The seafood restaurant held a fundraiser for the fallen deputies’ families Monday night.

Varno said the tragedy hit particularly close to home since many of their regulars are Cobb County deputies.

"We just feel like they protect us," she said. "We just feel like we call them there here in a minute."

The show of support comes as the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office still reels from the Sept. 8 shooting.

"Two great law enforcement officers, both had great personalities," said Cobb County Sheriff’s Lt. Sylvia Robinson.

Their alleged killer, Christopher Golden, remains behind bars.

One of the fallen deputies’ families was there as a show of gratitude.

They didn’t want to be on camera, but Lt. Robinson passed along this message.

"On behalf of both families, we just want to say thank you to all of the community for standing beside us during this tragic time."

Lt. Robinson said the department has emerged more resolute than ever.

"What I’ve seen is more unity and resilience," she said. "It’s very encouraging to know that we don’t stand alone as law enforcement and that the community in Cobb County supports us."

The fundraiser was on track to raise about a thousand dollars for the two families before the close of business, Varno said.

The restaurant will continue to collect donations for both families for the foreseeable future.

You can also donate to the families through the Cobb County Sheriff’s Foundation’s website.