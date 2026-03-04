Shaquille O’Neal surprises paralyzed Georgia teen with dream NBA trip

The Brief NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal surprised 18-year-old Brandon Simmons at his Georgia home. Simmons, who was left paralyzed after a car accident, learned he is headed to Minneapolis for a VIP "Dream Experience" with the Minnesota Timberwolves. After being given a one percent chance of survival, Simmons shocked onlookers during the reveal by standing up and using his walker.



NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office teamed up Wednesday to surprise a local teenager with a life-changing trip to see his favorite basketball team.

Brandon Simmons, a former standout athlete at Union Grove High School, was greeted at his front door with the news that he will be traveling to Minneapolis to spend a weekend as a VIP with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The surprise was orchestrated by Dream On 3, a nonprofit dedicated to granting sports-themed dreams to children and young adults with life-altering conditions.

Brandon Simmons gets big surprise

What we know:

The surprise took place at Simmons' home in McDonough on Wednesday morning. The 18-year-old was left paralyzed from the chest down following a devastating car accident where his vehicle flipped into a ditch. Doctors initially gave him only a 1 percent chance of survival.

During the reveal, Simmons demonstrated his remarkable physical progress by standing up for the gathered crowd, proving how far he has come since his accident. While he continues his intensive rehabilitation, he is now successfully using a walker to regain his mobility. This hard work has paved the way for his "Dream Experience" from March 4–6, where he will enjoy premium courtside seats for the Timberwolves vs. Raptors game and exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the arena. The trip is highlighted by personal meet-and-greets with stars Anthony "Ant-Man" Edwards and Rob Dillingham, alongside a formal VIP welcome from the City of Minneapolis.

Simmons and Shaq go way back

The backstory:

Simmons’ connection to the basketball legend goes back years; he previously played on a Shaq-sponsored "Georgia Express" basketball team. After his accident, Simmons spent over a month in the ICU before transferring to the Shepherd Center for specialized spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Despite his injuries, his determination remained high, he famously asked to go to the gym to shoot a basketball the moment his medical halo brace was removed. Last May, he successfully crossed the stage to receive his high school diploma with the Class of 2025.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett surprise 18-year-old Brandon Simmons at his home with a VIP Minnesota Timberwolves trip to celebrate his recovery from a life-altering injury in McDonough on March 4, 2026. (Billy Heath|FOX 5 Atlanta)

‘Brandon is the definition of toughness’

What they're saying:

The emotional weight of the moment was felt by everyone on the front porch, including the four-time NBA champion.

"I didn't know you was walking," Shaquille O’Neal told Simmons. "It kind of puts a tear to my eye, but I'll cry in public. I'm happy for you... you have an army behind you, and we love you, and we support you."

Simmons was left nearly breathless by the visit. "Speechless. I don't even know what to say," Simmons said. "You would never expect something like that, and I'm just very grateful that could be me."

"Brandon is the definition of toughness," O’Neal added in a statement. "Life threw something at him that most people would never imagine facing, and he keeps fighting with heart."

Minneapolis bound

What's next:

Simmons and his family are scheduled to depart for Minneapolis immediately following the send-off. He will spend the next three days immersed in the Timberwolves organization, attending games and meeting the athletes who inspired him during his recovery.