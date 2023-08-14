Coast Guard rescues 4 missing male divers off NC coast

article

Four divers who went missing Sunday have been found alive, the U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic said Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy found and rescued the missing male divers approximately 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear River, North Carolina, the agency tweeted.

The men went missing 50 miles south of Cape Fear, North Carolina, officials said Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy found and rescued four missing male divers approx. 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear River, North Carolina. (Photo from USCG Mid-Atlantic)

Officials said the group was diving from a recreational boat approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina around noon Sunday but didn't resurface, according to a Coast Guard release.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the divers.