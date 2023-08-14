Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County, Barrow County

Coast Guard rescues 4 missing male divers off NC coast

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 9:49AM
U.S.
FOX TV Digital Team
Divers-rescued-by-Coast-Guard.jpg article

The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy found and rescued four missing male divers approx. 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear River, North Carolina. (Photo from USCG Mid-Atlantic)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Four divers who went missing Sunday have been found alive, the U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic said Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy found and rescued the missing male divers approximately 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear River, North Carolina, the agency tweeted. 

The men went missing 50 miles south of Cape Fear, North Carolina, officials said Sunday.

Divers-rescued-by-Coast-Guard-III.jpg

The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy found and rescued four missing male divers approx. 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear River, North Carolina. (Photo from USCG Mid-Atlantic)

Officials said the group was diving from a recreational boat approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina around noon Sunday but didn't resurface, according to a Coast Guard release. 

Divers-rescued-by-Coast-Guard-II.jpg

The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy found and rescued four missing male divers approx. 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear River, North Carolina. (Photo from USCG Mid-Atlantic)

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the divers. 