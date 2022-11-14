4 rescued from sinking boat off Georgia coast

article

Four people were rescued by the US Coast Guard Monday after their boat started to take on water.

The crew, around 9:20 a.m., was able to use their radio to alert the Coast Guard to their emergency. They reported their 48-foot vessel was taking on water and the onboard pumps had failed.

The Coast Guard dispatched a 45-foot response boat-medium from Station Brunswick to the boat’s location about six miles east of Cumberland Island, Georgia.

"The people aboard the vessel followed all recommended safety protocols," said Fireman Melanie Echevarria, a Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew member. "Everyone was wearing their life jackets and contacted us with their VHF-FM radio on Channel 16."

All four were brought ashore and did not require any medical attention.