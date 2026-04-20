Coalition warns Atlanta lacks equipment for World Cup

The Brief Advocacy groups and fire union leaders gathered at City Hall Monday to warn that Atlanta is not prepared for the World Cup. The fire union reports that roughly one-third of fire equipment was out of service Monday morning due to infrastructure failures. It is currently unclear how the city will address 311 service gaps or equipment shortages before the tournament begins.



A coalition of housing advocates and fire union leaders gathered on the steps of City Hall Monday morning to warn that Atlanta is not ready for the World Cup.

What we know:

A group of advocates and union leaders told city officials that Atlanta is failing to use all available resources as it prepares for a global audience. Muhammad Hafeez, director of community engagement for the Police Alternatives & Diversion Initiative, stated that the city needs every tool active.

Advocates specifically pointed to the 311 system. Devin Barrington-Ward of the Communities Over Cages Coalition said the city is not as presentable as it could be with "company coming over very, very soon."

By the numbers:

Fire Union President Nate Bailey highlighted significant infrastructure concerns facing the department.

According to Bailey, roughly one-third of all fire apparatus was out of service when crews arrived for work Monday morning. The union also reports low morale among firefighters due to ongoing compensation and equipment issues. The fire union is currently suing the city to honor its contract.

The other side:

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum says the force is ready and the 911 center has been beefed up. Schierbaum stated that 250 officers from other agencies will join the city to ensure coverage in all neighborhoods. Police say those officers will undergo an orientation on policies, including shifting people to diversion centers if needed.

What's next:

While the 311 system is typically not open on weekends, the city says it will be open during World Cup weekend games. However, Atlanta Fire did not respond to requests for comment regarding the union's specific claims about equipment and morale.