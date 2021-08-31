Coach arrested at Alpharetta private school on child porn charges

article

Sandy Springs police arrested a 25-year-old man accused of possessing child pornography and making sexual contact with a minor over the internet.

Police said 25-year-old Tarik Uduk was arrested and faces 10 counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.

Police said they arrested Uduk on Monday at Fulton Science Academy in Alpharetta, where he works as a coach.

Police said the investigation started with a tip someone uploaded explicit images to a server and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation traced the location of the upload to Sandy Springs.

Police said search warrants rendered multiple images and videos of sexually explicit images of children between 12 and 15 years old. Police said detectives are still analyzing images to determine if and of Uduk's students were victims.

Police said Uduk was moved to Fulton County Jail after his arrest.

