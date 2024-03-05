End of an era: Iconic CNN sign removed from Downtown Atlanta

article

It's the end of an era for CNN.

The iconic bold red letters that stood outside the media company's headquarters in Downtown Atlanta are now gone.

The letters have been outside the CNN Center since 1987.

Last year, the cable channel announced that the company would move out of the giant complex into the Techwood Turner Broadcasting campus in Midtown.

The channel's weekday anchors are all already in New York or Washington, but CNN still has digital and CNN International operations in Atlanta.

A Turner spokesperson told AdWeek that the sign would undergo a few weeks of refurbishment and then be installed at the Midtown campus at a later date.

CNN’s previous parent company, AT&T, sold the CNN Center for nearly $164 million to two Florida-based real estate firms, CP Group and Rialto Capital, in 2021.

It is not known how long the Downtown building will continue to call itself the CNN Center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.