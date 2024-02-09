article

Vornado is recalling 2 million handheld garment steamers over a serious burn hazard to consumers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

The agency said that the recall includes Steamfast, Vornado and Sharper Image-branded handheld garment steamers.

The steamers, which were manufactured in China, were sold at popular retailers, including: Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Amazon.com and other websites from July 2009 through January 2024.

The recalled steamers cost between $14 and $35.

The commission said that the steamers posed a "serious burn hazard" to consumers.

"The recalled garment steamers can expel hot water from the steam nozzle while heating or during use, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers," the commission said.

They said that Vornado had received 122 reports of hot water spraying or spitting from the steam nozzle, including 23 reports of burn injuries.

The recalled products were sold in both the U.S. and in Canada , the commission said.

Over 2 million steamers were sold in the U.S. and an additional 13,000 steamers were sold in Canada.

The recall involves three different brands of handheld garment steamers: Steamfast model numbers SF-425, SF-435, SF-440, SF-445, and SF-447; Vornado model number VS-410; and Sharper Image model number SI-428.

The recalled steamers were sold white, black, light pink, hot pink, sage green, orange, and teal blue.

Consumers were asked to immediately stop using the recalled garment steamers and contact Vornado for a full refund or free replacement handheld garment steamer, depending on model.

Call Vornado toll-free at 888-240-2768 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday; or visit Vornado online at or www.vornado.com for more information.

