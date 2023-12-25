Close call on Clairmont Road: Fire crews unharmed after collision while aiding stranded driver

article

DeKalb County firefighters found themselves in a precarious situation while helping a stranded motorist on the exit ramp from Interstate 85 to Clairmont Road on Christmas Day.

The heart-stopping incident unfolded before 8 a.m. on Monday.

According to fire crews at the scene, their day began with a call for help from a woman whose vehicle had become immobilized on the side of Clairmont Road. The firefighters pushed her stranded car up the road to a nearby parking lot.

While they were working on that, a vehicle, oblivious to the stationary fire truck, collided directly with the emergency vehicle.

DeKalb County firefighters were not injured when a car slammed into their fire truck near the exit ramp from I-85 to Clairmont Road in Brookhaven on Dec. 25, 2023. (FOX 5)

Despite the intensity of the impact, no injuries were reported. The firefighters, the stranded motorist, and the driver of the colliding vehicle emerged unscathed from the incident.

Emergency officials remind drivers to adhere to Georgia’s Move Over Law.

The incident remains under investigation.

What is Georgia’s Move Over Law?

Georgia’s Move Over Law states that drivers must move over one lane when emergency and utility vehicles are stopped on the side of the highway and operating in an official capacity.

Those who cannot move over must slow to a crawl to allow enough time to stop suddenly.

A driver violating the law could receive a citation with a fine of up to $500.

For more on the Move Over Law visit the Georgia Office of Highway Safety’s website.