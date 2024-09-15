Closing arguments to begin for Gwinnett County dad charged in 8-year-old daughter's beating death

Closing arguments begin Monday in the third trial against a Gwinnett County father in connection to the death of his 8-year-old daughter.

After two mistrials where the jury was not able to reach a unanimous verdict the case against Cledir Barros will soon be in a jury's hands for the third time.

Clydir Barros took the stand for a third time on Friday insisting he's innocent. His wife, Natiela, is accused of beating his 8-year-old daughter Sayra to death with a rolling pin back in January. Sayra was Natiela's step-daughter.

Eight-year-old Sayra Barros died Jan. 30, allegedly beaten to death by her stepmom. This photo is from her funeral announcement.

Natiela is charged with murder and is currently awaiting her own trial.

Prosecutors say Barros didn't do enough to prevent Sayra's death, claiming he knew Natiela had hurt the little girl before yet pulled her out of school to be homeschooled by her anyway.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Natiela Barros faces a judge soon after being arrested in the "suspicious" death of her 8-year-old stepdaughter Sayra Barros. (FOX 5)

On the stand Friday, Barros explained Sayra was getting in trouble at school.

"She's a child, so there must be something that she's not able to control, so we're gonna pull her from school because we have no problem at home," Barros said.

But the defense says Barros didn't know of any abuse due to his job as a truck driver which kept him away from home for the majority of the week.

"I've never seen any of my kids get injured from spanking ever," Barros said.

In Barros' first trial, the jury was deadlocked at 11-1. The second jury was closer at 7-5. Both juries took about a day and a half to deliberate before declaring they were unable to agree on a verdict.