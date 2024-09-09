Cledir Barros: Ex-DA weighs in on 3rd attempt to convict father in child cruelty trial

Prosecutors and the defense spent Monday working to craft a jury to hear evidence in Cledir Barros' third child cruelty trial. Previous juries deadlocked on the case against the Gwinnett County father accused of not doing enough to save his 8-year-old daughter Sayra Barros. Prosecutors allege the child's stepmother beat Sayra Barros with a rolling pin.

Former DeKalb County District Attorney Robert James says Georgia law allows for the state to pursue this case for a third time.

"You get three bites at the apple, and if the third the jury still can't reach a verdict, it's over with," said James.

Now in private practice, James is confident Gwinnett County prosecutors have spent time re-thinking strategy after talking to jurors from the previous trials.

"At least one or two of those folks, oftentimes all of them, will talk to you and tell you what they think," said James. "What you thought was persuasive, may be the opposite of what they thought was persuasive."

James maintains no one should be shocked if the trial looks different.

"Trials are dynamic," stated James. "Trials are like a boxing match; everyone has a plan until you get hit."

Jury selection is expected to continue on Tuesday.