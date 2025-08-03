Cleburne County flooding: 1 dead, 1 rescued, several roads closed
ATLANTA - Flash flooding struck in eastern Alabama on Sunday, killing one person and leaving several roads closed, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
What we know:
According to the FOX 5 Storm Team, Cleburne County, which is just over the Georgia-Alabama state line, received 13 inches of rain between 11:45 a.m. Saturday and 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
Flash flooding washed away a car on County Road 41 around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS. One person was found alive in a tree, while the person who died was found during a search by first responders.
What we don't know:
No other information on the death has been released. FOX 5 is working on gathering more information.
Dig deeper:
Cleburne County is under a flood warning until 2 p.m. Central Daylight Time Sunday.
As of 11:45 a.m., at least 11 major roads were closed. You can see the list below.
The Source: Information in the article above came from the National Weather Service and FOX 5 Storm Team.