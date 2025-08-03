Cleburne County flooding: 1 dead, 1 rescued, several roads closed

article

The Brief One person is dead, and crews rescued another person after flooding swept a car away in Cleburne County, Alabama. According to the FOX 5 Storm Team, the county just over the Georgia-Alabama state line received 13 inches of rain between 11:45 a.m. Saturday and 11:45 a.m. Sunday. Cleburne County is under a flood warning until 2 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Sunday.



Flash flooding struck in eastern Alabama on Sunday, killing one person and leaving several roads closed, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

What we know:

According to the FOX 5 Storm Team, Cleburne County, which is just over the Georgia-Alabama state line, received 13 inches of rain between 11:45 a.m. Saturday and 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

Flash flooding washed away a car on County Road 41 around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS. One person was found alive in a tree, while the person who died was found during a search by first responders.

What we don't know:

No other information on the death has been released. FOX 5 is working on gathering more information.

Dig deeper:

Cleburne County is under a flood warning until 2 p.m. Central Daylight Time Sunday.

As of 11:45 a.m., at least 11 major roads were closed. You can see the list below.