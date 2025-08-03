Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Gwinnett County
3
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Flood Watch
from SUN 8:09 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, North Fulton County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Dade County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Pickens County, Forsyth County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Chattooga County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Gordon County, Butts County, Carroll County, Henry County, Troup County, Heard County, Fayette County, Dawson County, Whitfield County, Pike County, Catoosa County, Putnam County, Cobb County, Walker County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Upson County, Jasper County, Morgan County, Lamar County, Gilmer County, Newton County, Murray County, Clayton County, Floyd County, DeKalb County

Cleburne County flooding: 1 dead, 1 rescued, several roads closed

By
Published  August 3, 2025 12:38pm EDT
Alabama
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • One person is dead, and crews rescued another person after flooding swept a car away in Cleburne County, Alabama.
    • According to the FOX 5 Storm Team, the county just over the Georgia-Alabama state line received 13 inches of rain between 11:45 a.m. Saturday and 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
    • Cleburne County is under a flood warning until 2 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Sunday.

ATLANTA - Flash flooding struck in eastern Alabama on Sunday, killing one person and leaving several roads closed, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

What we know:

According to the FOX 5 Storm Team, Cleburne County, which is just over the Georgia-Alabama state line, received 13 inches of rain between 11:45 a.m. Saturday and 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

Flash flooding washed away a car on County Road 41 around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS. One person was found alive in a tree, while the person who died was found during a search by first responders.

What we don't know:

No other information on the death has been released. FOX 5 is working on gathering more information.

Dig deeper:

Cleburne County is under a flood warning until 2 p.m. Central Daylight Time Sunday.

As of 11:45 a.m., at least 11 major roads were closed. You can see the list below.

The Source: Information in the article above came from the National Weather Service and FOX 5 Storm Team. 

AlabamaWeatherSevere Weather