Clayton man sentenced to life for shooting wife while children were home

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The Brief A Clayton County jury found a man guilty of murder after his own confession and testimony convinced jurors he shot his wife of 10 years. The fatal 2022 shooting occurred in front of the couple's children, who rushed into the bedroom to find their mother bleeding. A judge sentenced the defendant to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional five consecutive years.



A Clayton County jury has convicted a man on murder and felony firearms charges after his own courtroom testimony sealed his fate for the 2022 killing of his wife.

What we know:

Johnnie Alston was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

The conviction follows a fatal incident on Dec. 30, 2022, when Alston shot and killed his wife of 10 years, Alicia Alston, inside the home they shared with their children.

Around 10 a.m., two children rushed to the master bedroom after hearing gunshots and their mother calling for help. They observed the defendant standing over their mother with a handgun pointed at her while a massive amount of blood came from her legs.

Alston ran from the scene and went to a local QuikTrip gas station to think before checking into a motel.

On Jan. 3, 2023, authorities caught Alston, who admitted he shot his wife and wrote an apology letter to the children and the victim's family.

During the trial, Alston took the stand and tried to convince jurors to consider a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. However, jurors stated his own testimony was the strongest factor in their decision to convict him of all six counts.

Georgia Judge Aaron Mason presided over the trial and sentenced Alston to life without the possibility of parole, plus five consecutive years.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police: Woman shot to death in domestic violence incident in Clayton County

What we don't know:

Officials have not released information regarding who has assumed legal custody of the children following the conviction and sentencing of their father.

What they're saying:

"I want to commend my team for their tireless dedication and hard work in securing justice on behalf of Mrs. Alston. While this conviction cannot undo the painful events of December 30, 2022, it is our sincere hope that her family has found some measure of peace and closure through this outcome," said District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley.

Assistant District Attorney Sheila Francois led the State's case with Chief Assistant District Attorney Jamal Williams serving as co-counsel. Investigator Luis Gomez, Major Case Investigator Anthony Seay, and Victim Advocate Kennedy Smith also played vital roles in the prosecution.