Clayton fugitive arrested after high-speed chase, manhunt in Meriwether County

The Brief A Clayton County fugitive was caught after a high-speed chase, crash, and wooded manhunt in Meriwether County. Deputies say he tried to ram patrol cars and fled on foot before being found by drone operators. Porter faces charges in both counties, including aggravated assault on a peace officer and felony fleeing.



A man wanted on multiple violent charges out of Clayton County was taken into custody last Sunday, Nov. 23, after leading deputies on a high-speed chase and fleeing into a wooded area, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office.

Rontravious Porter wanted

What we know:

Deputies say 35-year-old Rontravious Porter, formerly of Jonesboro and most recently living in Albany, was wanted on charges including aggravated assault, kidnapping, cruelty to children in the first degree, possession of a weapon during a crime, and criminal damage to property.

Clayton County issued a BOLO shortly before Meriwether County deputies located Porter’s vehicle through a FLOCK camera alert, according to officials.

Chase begins after 1:30 a.m. traffic stop attempt

Timeline:

Around 1:30 a.m., deputies said they attempted to stop Porter on Alvaton Road, but he refused to pull over. According to officials, Porter then turned onto a dead-end road and hit a patrol car while trying to escape.

The chase continued onto Luthersville Road, where Porter allegedly attempted to ram another deputy head-on, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies deployed Stop Sticks, flattening the vehicle’s front tires, but Porter kept driving until deputies pushed his car off the road in the Woster area, where it crashed through a fence and stopped.

Officials said Porter then fled into a wooded area, prompting deputies to set up a perimeter and call for assistance. Drone operators from Coweta County, along with K-9 units from Fayette County and Fayetteville Police, joined the search. Clayton County deputies also responded.

Captured after fleeing into roadway

What we know:

In the early morning hours, a drone operator spotted a heat signature near Johns Road and Callaway Road. Deputies say Porter ran into the roadway in an attempt to stop a passing civilian vehicle and instead collided with its windshield and driver’s side door.

Deputies reached him within moments and took him into custody. He was transported by EMS to an Atlanta-area trauma hospital for treatment. Georgia State Patrol is investigating both the patrol car crash and the civilian vehicle collision.

Facing charges in two counties

What's next:

In addition to the charges from Clayton County, Porter faces several in Meriwether County, including two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, felony fleeing and multiple traffic violations.

Porter was turned over to Clayton County authorities and is expected to be returned to Meriwether County to face local charges.