Package swiped from doorstep by someone wearing an Amazon vest, woman claims

A Clayton County woman said a package containing an expensive item was stolen from her doorstep. Janay Forth said the box contained a new iPhone she had waited weeks for.

Forth said UPS delivered the package Tuesday afternoon. She wasn't home at the time, so she used her security camera to talk to the person delivering the package.

"I spoke with them through the camera. I said hello, they said hello. I said 'hey, I'm not home right now could you please leave it behind the sign.' They said ‘sure we can do that,’" Forth said.

A short time later, Forth asked her mother to go to her house to pick up the package.

However, her mother found no package on her front porch.

Forth said she went through her footage and found the video of someone walking up to her house about 10 minutes after the package was delivered.

"When I pull up my camera, I'm just so shocked," Forth said.

The video shows a woman in what looks like an Amazon vest getting out of a car that is parked at the end of Forth's driveway.

The video then shows the woman bending down and picking something up from the ground, right in front of Forth's door.

She then walks back to her car and drives away.

"That's bold. You weren't thinking about cameras, you weren't thinking about anybody watching you or being seen," Forth said.

Forth said she's not sure if the woman is an Amazon employee, but said no one in the neighborhood would suspect anything if they saw someone in Amazon attire walk up to a house.

"She doesn't look suspicious. Nobody is paying attention because it's Amazon. They're dropping off a package, but really she had no package to drop off. She was stealing one," Forth said.

Forth said she's a frequent online shopper and has never run into an issue like this.

She said it's unsettling to know someone may be watching her neighborhood to find the perfect opportunity to get their hands on a package.

"I'm just appalled that somebody is just driving around stealing people's things," she said. "Now I know going forward, don't leave anything at the door because people are watching, even if they don't live in this neighborhood."

Forth said Verizon placed the stolen iPhone on the lost or stolen list so that it can't be activated and used.

Forth filed a police report with Clayton County Police Department.

Amazon said it is investigating this incident.

