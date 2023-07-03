Family searching for Clayton County woman reportedly missing since April

article

Clayton County police are asking the public's help finding a woman who has been missing for months.

Officials say on April 27, the family of April McGowan told the Clayton County Police Department that they hadn't heard from her. She is still missing.

The 33-year-old woman was last seen on the 700th block of Dixon Road in Jonesboro.

Police described the missing woman as being around 5-feet-3-inches in height with a weight of around 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

It is not known what McGowan was wearing when she disappeared.

If you have any information on where McGowan could be, call the Clayton County Police Department 770-477-3550 or call 911.