Clayton County woman missing for more than a week, police say

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a woman who went missing after wandering from home more than one week ago.

Police said 46-year-old Shantanay Wright was last seen on Dec. 27 at her home on Isleworth Circle.

Police described her as 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds.

Police are concerned because she is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Police said she is known to frequent Union City.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE