Clayton County SWAT shoots armed suspect during standoff, officials say

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Clayton County Sheriff's Office SWAT member shot a man wielding a handgun while executing a warrant on Sunday afternoon in South Fulton.

Officials said 31-year-old Marcus Brown was shot at least once at 4401 Comfort Trail. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Clayton County SWAT was in South Fulton to arrest Brown while South Fulton Police Department officers blocked streets and established a perimeter.

Officials said the SWAT team was communicating with Brown when he appeared in the back of the home, armed.

A SWAT team member shot Brown, who was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

No officers were injured, officials said.

The GBI has opened an independent investigation into the shooting.

