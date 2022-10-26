Police: Clayton County suspects caught trying to flush marijuana down toilet

article

Clayton County police have arrested two suspects they say were caught attempting to flush a large amount of marijuana down the toilet.

Officials say on Oct. 20, officers with the Clayton County Police Department's Narcotics Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant at a home on the 800 block of Mount Zion Road.

During the search, police say they seized over 40 pounds of marijuana, 1 pint of Promethazine, 35 grams of mushrooms, 29 grams of Oxycodone, a rifle, five handguns, and cash.

Police shared photos taken inside the home. In one photo, a large amount of marijuana was seen dumped inside a toilet.

As a result of the search, two suspects are now in custody. Their identities have not been released.