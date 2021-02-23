Clayton County schools approve $2,000 pandemic bonus for all staff

Clayton County school officials are giving every employee of the school system a $2,000 bonus as hazard pay for their work in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bonus was recommended by Superintendent and CEO of Schools Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, Superintendent and was approved unanimously by the Board of Education at a meeting Monday.

The bonus is expected to be paid out to all CCPS employees by the end of March.

"We are proud to provide our employees with this one-time pandemic bonus as a show of appreciation for their continued dedication to our students and school system during this unusual time," Beasley said. "We will use the funds from Governor Kemp and local funds as needed to ensure that every employee receives the pandemic bonus. These funds will be provided to employees in a payment separate from their regular end of the month compensation."

Clayton County Public Schools is one of the only metro Atlanta school districts that has remained virtual throughout the pandemic.

While the district has discussed returning to classrooms, officials said they have not determined when students can safely go back to in-person learning.

"We are still looking at health data from local and state officials regarding the COVID-19 cases in our county," Beasley said "As we continue to monitor the data and experience a decrease in positive cases, we are becoming increasingly optimistic that we will be able to return face to face sooner rather than later. However, we will not jeopardize the safety of our students and employees by acting prematurely."

As of Monday, Georgia health officials reported 407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clayton County from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19 and 20,426 confirmed cases since the pandemic's start a year ago.

