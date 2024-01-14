Family holds funeral for man crushed by tree during Clayton County storm

Family and friends said their final goodbyes to the man killed by a falling tree in Clayton County during Tuesday's storms. The funeral for 78-year-old Herbert Williams was held in Riverdale on Sunday.

Officials say Williams was on his way to work Tuesday morning when a tree crushed his car on Highway-54 near Jeni Lane.

Now, a memorial sits where that tree once stood.

Williams' family told FOX 5 he was an entrepreneur who owned a car stereo store. His grandson is expected to take over.

"What drove him was not only working, being an entrepreneur, [it] was his family. [It] was taking care of his family. That was one of the biggest things," said Diashawn Williams, Herbert's son. "That's what he instilled in … all the men in the family … Be able to take care of your family."

This week would have marked Williams' 59th wedding anniversary.