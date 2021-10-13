Clayton County police seeking help contacting shooting victim's family

Clayton County police identified the body of a man found at the scene of a deadly shooting on Oct. 3.

Police said 42-year-old Courtney Branch was found dead when officers responded to a call of a person shot at Roy Huie Road and Westbury Road.

"We don't have any reason to believe the people in that area are in any danger. This does appear to be an isolated incident," Major Anthony Thuman, Clayton County Police Department.

Police are working to contact the family of shooting victim Courtney Branch. Police believe he has relatives in North Carolina and New York.

Investigators said Branch's body had multiple gunshot wounds.

"We're looking for any witnesses that may have seen Mr. Branch dropped off in that area somewhere between seven and eight o'clock that night. He may have been dropped off in the area of the QuikTrip over on Upper Riverdale Road," said Major Thuman.

After exhausting all leads, police are working to notify Branch's family. Detectives believe Courtney Branch has family in North Carolina and in New York.

"One of the things that we've run into with trying to find Mr. Branch is Mr. Branch has lived in several states. Obviously, when you've lived in several states...you have multiple addresses, it can be hard finding people. We use a variety of databases to try and find stuff and locate people," said Major Thuman.

Investigators shared the only photo they had of Branch.

"We're reaching to everybody to see if we can help identify the family, help bring Mr. Branch home," said Major Thuman.

Police ask anyone familiar with Branch and his family to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

