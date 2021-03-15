Clayton County police searching for missing teen

article

Police in Clayton County are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teen.

Police said 14-year-old Jayden Buckley, diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was last seen Monday in the area of Skylane Drive in Riverdale wearing a black Sean Jean sweater, blue sweat pants with a white stripe on the side and black Fila sneakers.

Police said Buckley is about 5-foot-4 and weigh 170 pounds.

Police said Buckley could be headed toward Fayetteville.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Buckley is being asked to notify the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or call 911.

