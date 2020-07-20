Expand / Collapse search

Clayton County police searching for missing 44-year-old woman

Clayton County
Katrina Babb has been missing since Sunday. (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing 44-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 44-year-old Katrina Babb. 

According to officials, Babb left her apartment on the 5900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale at around 6 p.m. on Sunday on foot and never returned.

Police described Babb as 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 158 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Babb was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket with orange and brown colors on it and black pants.

If you have any information about Babb's whereabouts, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

