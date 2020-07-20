Clayton County police searching for missing 44-year-old woman

article

Clayton County police are searching for a missing 44-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 44-year-old Katrina Babb.

According to officials, Babb left her apartment on the 5900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale at around 6 p.m. on Sunday on foot and never returned.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Police described Babb as 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 158 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Babb was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket with orange and brown colors on it and black pants.

Advertisement

If you have any information about Babb's whereabouts, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.