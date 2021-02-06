Clayton County police search for mother suspected of kidnapping 1-year-old girl

article

Clayton County police are seeking the public's help as they search for a mother who is suspected of kidnapping her 1-year-old daughter.

According to investigators, Nadia Ervin took her 1-year-old daughter Jhenna Ervin away from a house located in the 5800 block of Riverdale Road around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Police said the child was in her grandmother's custody and Nadia does not have legal custody of her daughter. Nadia lost custody of her child after an incident in 2020, authorities say.

Jhenna was last seen wearing pink shirt with pink pants.

Nadia faces charges for kidnapping and interference with custody, according to police. She may be in or near Griffin, Georgia.

Anyone who sees the mother or the child or has information on their whereabouts, should contact the Clayton County Police Department.

