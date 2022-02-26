Clayton County Police search for missing 17-year-old

article

The Clayton County Police is seeking the public's assistance in their search for a missing teen.

Officers went to the 1700 block of Old Dogwood in Jonesboro on February 25 and learned 17-year-old Quanique Jones was missing.

Jones is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 ft. and 4 in. tall and weighs around 178 pounds.

Prior to her disappearance, she was seen wearing a blacked cropped sweater, blue jeans, and Nike slides.

Jones does not have any known medical or mental disabilities.

Anyone with any information should contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE