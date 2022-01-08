Clayton County police search for missing 14-year-old

article

Clayton County police are seeking the public's assistance as they continue to search for a missing teen who has a history of mental disorders.

According to investigators, officers went to the 500 block of Mundy's Mill Road on January 7 around 6p. Officers later learned that 14-year-old Khatari Perry was missing and had not been seen since 4p and 4:30p.

Perry is described as an African-American female with black hair and brown eyes, weighing around 120 pounds, and 5 ft. and 1 in. tall. No word on what she was wearing prior to her disappearance.

Anyone with any information on Perry's whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

