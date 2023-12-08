Clayton County police looking for woman with belongings in shopping cart

article

Clayton County Police Officers responded to a missing person report in Riverdale on Dec. 7 at 3:17 p.m. The incident occurred in the 200th Block of Rountree Road. The missing person has been identified as Amethyst Reed.

According to information received during the investigation, Reed was last seen walking near Highway 85, pushing a shopping cart containing all her belongings. Amethyst Reed is a 31-year-old female, standing at 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and has been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder and Schizophrenia.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of Amethyst Reed to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or dial 911. The community's assistance is vital in locating Ms. Reed and ensuring her well-being.

