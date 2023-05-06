Clayton County police find young girl's parents

article

The young girls parents have been found, according to the Clayton County Police Department. No other information was provided by the police.

ORIGINAL STORY

Clayton County police are trying to find a little girl's parents.

The police believe she is around 5 years old. They say she does not know the names or location of her parents.

The girl was found on Riverdale Road in College Park. She was running across the road near Phoenix Boulevard when a citizen saw her. Officers have checked the surrounding apartments and homes in the area, according to the police department.

If anyone has any information as it pertains to this juvenile please contact the Clayton County Police Department or simply dial 911.



