Clayton County police issue Mattie's Call for missing 39-year-old man

Clayton County police are seeking the public's help as they continue to search for a mentally disabled 39-year-old man.

According to police, Charmorris Johnson has not been seen since February 4 when he walked away from a home in the 6000 block of Maddox Road.

Johnson has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizoaffective disorder, authorities say. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, with brown jeans and Nike shoes.

Police describe Johnson as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing around 6 feet and 1 inch tall, and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or 770-477-3747.

