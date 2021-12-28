Man in wheelchair killed in collision on Mt. Zion Road, police say

Police in Clayton County are investigating a deadly collision early Tuesday morning on Mt. Zion Road.

The collision occurred in Morrow near the intersection of Mt. Zion Road and Mt. Zion Parkway.

Police said a man in a wheelchair died. The driver remained at the scene.

SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING MOTHER, STEPFATHER

Police have not said if they anticipate charges as the investigation is ongoing.

Police in Clayton County are investigating a deadly collision on Mt. Zion Road. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE