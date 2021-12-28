Expand / Collapse search

Man in wheelchair killed in collision on Mt. Zion Road, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are investigating a deadly collision early Tuesday morning on Mt. Zion Road. 

The collision occurred in Morrow near the intersection of Mt. Zion Road and Mt. Zion Parkway. 

Police said a man in a wheelchair died. The driver remained at the scene. 

Police have not said if they anticipate charges as the investigation is ongoing. 

