Clayton County police fire at man with gun during chase, police say

Clayton County police are looking for a man who ran from a traffic stop late Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the incident unfolded around 11:30 on Wednesday night when officers initiated a routine traffic stop at the intersection of Upper Riverdale Road and Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.

Following the stop, officers requested the driver to exit the vehicle. However, the situation escalated rapidly when the driver took off running, prompting officers to give chase.

Investigators report that during the pursuit, the driver pulled a gun from his waistband, leading officers to open fire in response. Despite their efforts, the driver managed to escape.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident. At this time, they have not released any information about the driver's identity.

As of 5 a.m., road closures are in effect in the area of the incident.