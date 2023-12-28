Clayton County police discover stash of stolen commercial vehicles in woods

article

A cluster of unidentified commercial vehicles were found discreetly tucked away in some Clayton County woods on Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the area shortly after 3:30 p.m., when the Clayton County Police Department received an anonymous tip. While canvassing the area, officers spotted the vehicles.

Officers then saw a man running from the area. Despite officers trying to give chase, he eluded them in the thick brush of the woods.

Investigators say all the vehicles were made for commercial use and are believed to be stolen from around metro Atlanta.

The Clayton County Police Department is investigating.