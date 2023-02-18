Woman with disability reported missing from Clayton County area

article

A 27-year-old Morrow woman who officials described as disabled was reported missing Friday afternoon. The Clayton County Police Department has now issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons.

Graciela Martinez-Garcia was reported missing around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. Police said she was last seen on Princeton Avenue in Morrow wearing a white jacket.

Officials said Martinez-Garcia is a Hispanic woman with brown eyes and long, curly brown hair. She is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Police believe she may be traveling on foot. If you have seen this woman or have any information on where she might be, please call 911 or contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.