Clayton County woman diagnosed with Schizophrenia missing

article

A woman diagnosed with Schizophrenia has gone missing in Hampton. The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding her.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Myah Rivers, who recently turned 22, was last seen on the 12000 block of Panhandle Road. Police were told she left the area at 7 a.m. on Friday and never returned.

She was described as having black hair and brown eyes. Myah is 5-feet-3-inches tall and about 100 pounds. She was wearing a red shirt that said "God is Dope" on the front, blue jeans and hot pink Nike sneakers. Police don't know which way she could have gone.

If you have seen this woman or have any knowledge of her whereabouts, give Clayton County police a call at 770-477-3747, or call 911.